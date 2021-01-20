Links de Acesso
Breaking News
Anterior
Próximo
Em Directo
Galeria de Fotos
O dia da Tomada de Posse em fotos
janeiro 20, 2021
A look at the inauguration of the 46th President of the United States of America Joe Biden.
1
Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts as Jill Biden holds the Bible during the inauguration at the Capitol in Washington, D.C.
2
Vice President Kamala Harris applauds as President Joe Biden is embraced by his son Hunter, first lady Jill Biden and daughter Ashley, during the 59th presidential inauguration in Washington, D.C.
3
Kamala Harris is sworn in as vice president by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor as her husband Doug Emhoff holds the Bible during the inauguration at the Capitol in Washington.
4
President Joe Biden's supporters dance in the streets during 59th Presidential Inauguration, in Washington, D.C.
O dia da Tomada de Posse em fotos
